BidaskClub Lowers Avid Technology (AVID) to Buy

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AVID. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. BWS Financial lowered Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

Shares of AVID opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $254.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.78.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $104.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Avid Technology will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Peter Ennis sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $50,912.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,793.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the third quarter worth $134,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 152.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 77.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 45.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 163.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer product line that is used to edit film, television programming, news broadcasts, commercials, and other video content; Avid shared storage systems and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which provide complete network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets throughout a project or organization.

