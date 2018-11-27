BHK Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,939 Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,822,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,459,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,610 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 224.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,772,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,710 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,906.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,605,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,718 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $114,974,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $95,032,000. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

In related news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,045,311.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $76.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $319.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

