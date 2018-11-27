Benefitfocus (BNFT) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.42

Shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.42 and last traded at $46.38, with a volume of 7144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.77.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

