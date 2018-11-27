BELLWAY PLC/ADR (BLWYY) and Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

BELLWAY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS: BLWYY) is one of 51 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BELLWAY PLC/ADR to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.7% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

BELLWAY PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. BELLWAY PLC/ADR pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 52.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. BELLWAY PLC/ADR is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

BELLWAY PLC/ADR has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BELLWAY PLC/ADR’s competitors have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BELLWAY PLC/ADR and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BELLWAY PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A BELLWAY PLC/ADR Competitors 27.78% 3.98% 1.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BELLWAY PLC/ADR and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BELLWAY PLC/ADR $3.24 billion $575.33 million 8.19 BELLWAY PLC/ADR Competitors $1.37 billion $341.54 million 17.87

BELLWAY PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. BELLWAY PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BELLWAY PLC/ADR and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BELLWAY PLC/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 BELLWAY PLC/ADR Competitors 206 495 693 25 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 23.28%. Given BELLWAY PLC/ADR’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BELLWAY PLC/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

BELLWAY PLC/ADR competitors beat BELLWAY PLC/ADR on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

BELLWAY PLC/ADR Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land. Bellway p.l.c. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

