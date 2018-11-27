Bellevue Group AG Raises Stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of ABIOMED worth $14,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,232,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 25.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 44.4% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 30.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.78.

In other ABIOMED news, VP Michael G. Howley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total value of $4,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,954 shares in the company, valued at $21,172,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABMD opened at $311.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.35. ABIOMED, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.72 and a twelve month high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $181.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.41 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 20.09%. ABIOMED’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/bellevue-group-ag-raises-stake-in-abiomed-inc-abmd.html.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.