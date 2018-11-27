Bellevue Group AG Has $31.57 Million Stake in Centene Corp (CNC)

Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up 2.0% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Centene were worth $31,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Centene by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $553,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $2,175,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,800 shares of company stock worth $4,957,590 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $138.45 on Tuesday. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $94.69 and a 1 year high of $148.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Centene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.68 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. MED lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/bellevue-group-ag-has-31-57-million-stake-in-centene-corp-cnc.html.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.