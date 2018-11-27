News coverage about BEACH ENERGY Lt/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BEACH ENERGY Lt/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of -1.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

BEACH ENERGY Lt/ADR stock remained flat at $$24.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. BEACH ENERGY Lt/ADR has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $29.68.

Get BEACH ENERGY Lt/ADR alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded BEACH ENERGY Lt/ADR to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/beach-energy-lt-adr-bchey-earning-somewhat-negative-press-coverage-study-shows.html.

About BEACH ENERGY Lt/ADR

Beach Energy Limited explores, develops, produces, and sells oil, gas, and gas liquids. It holds interests in exploration and production tenements in Australia, New Zealand, and Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Beach Petroleum Limited and changed its name to Beach Energy Limited in December 2009.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for BEACH ENERGY Lt/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEACH ENERGY Lt/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.