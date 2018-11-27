BCE (BCE) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 2.00

News coverage about BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BCE earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Desjardins reduced their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.79.

BCE opened at C$56.82 on Tuesday. BCE has a 12-month low of C$50.72 and a 12-month high of C$62.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.69.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.66999987984342 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. BCE’s payout ratio is 97.75%.

In other news, Director Robert Simmonds sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.67, for a total transaction of C$46,675.00. Also, insider Duc Bernard Le sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.90, for a total value of C$397,437.70.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

