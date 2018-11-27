Baxter International (BAX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BAX. ValuEngine raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Baxter International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Baxter International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baxter International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,012,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,846. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $1,363,583.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,856.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth $447,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 22.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 41.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 557.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 21,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

