Basf (BAS) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €88.00 ($102.33) price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Basf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €87.73 ($102.01).

ETR:BAS opened at €65.02 ($75.60) on Tuesday. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a fifty-two week high of €98.70 ($114.77).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

