Barings BDC (BBDC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Barings BDC (NASDAQ:BBDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

BBDC stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,805. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

In other news, insider Barings Llc purchased 75,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $752,291.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider C. Robert Jr. Knox purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $101,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,255,389 shares of company stock valued at $12,667,266.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Barings LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,664,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,129,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,292,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,251,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,928,000.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Triangle Capital Corp. engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

