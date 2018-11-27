Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Boise Cascade Co (BCC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 635,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,829 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $28,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,648,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,488,000 after acquiring an additional 528,529 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 88.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 308,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 145,060 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 11.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,310,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,574,000 after acquiring an additional 137,342 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 871,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,976,000 after acquiring an additional 73,805 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 293.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 85,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 63,520 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Boise Cascade from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Boise Cascade to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.01. Boise Cascade Co has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.23%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

