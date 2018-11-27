Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $29.27 Million Stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489,685 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 5.71% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $29,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 26.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,540,000 after acquiring an additional 279,444 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 26.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 108,720 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 48.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 102,800 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACBI. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of ACBI opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.42 million, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.92 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit.

