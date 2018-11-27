Bank of Montreal (BMO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 4th. Analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. On average, analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $72.53 and a fifty-two week high of $84.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.7386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMO. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of Montreal (BMO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/bank-of-montreal-bmo-to-release-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.