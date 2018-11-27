Bank of America Corp DE Has $274,000 Stake in BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $236,000. Heronetta Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $273,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $376,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $1,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMP opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.24. BP Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 102.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a $0.292 dividend. This is a positive change from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 557.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States.

