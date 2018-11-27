Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in TCG BDC Inc (CGBD)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 201.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in TCG BDC by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 40,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

CGBD stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. TCG BDC Inc has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $959.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of -0.05.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CGBD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TCG BDC in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on TCG BDC from $17.75 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TCG BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

