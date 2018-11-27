Bank of America Corp DE Buys Shares of 16,168 Covia Holdings (CVIA)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVIA. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in Covia in the second quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Covia during the second quarter worth about $579,000. American Securities LLC bought a new stake in Covia during the second quarter worth about $167,701,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Covia during the second quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Covia during the second quarter worth about $279,000.

In related news, Director William E. Conway bought 20,000 shares of Covia stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covia in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Covia in a research note on Friday, August 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Covia in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Covia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Covia from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of CVIA stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Covia Holdings has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $523.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

