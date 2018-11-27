Bank of America Corp (BAC) Holdings Raised by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

NYSE BAC opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $276.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/bank-of-america-corp-bac-holdings-raised-by-trustcore-financial-services-llc.html.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.