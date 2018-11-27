Banco Santander S.A. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,393 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 55,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 849,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,824,000 after buying an additional 277,168 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

