Banco Santander S.A. Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1,285.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,770 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 0.4% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $39,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 23,003 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 25.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,978 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,279 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 13,919 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 107.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 203.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.37.

In other news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $1,343,454.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,903.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

