Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 96,933 Shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,933 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $71,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,046,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 215,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after buying an additional 82,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

BMV:VCSH opened at $77.70 on Tuesday. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 1 year low of $1,401.70 and a 1 year high of $1,575.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%.

