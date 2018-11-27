Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in CDW (CDW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 641,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $56,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 19,305.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,694,000 after purchasing an additional 533,605 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 421,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after purchasing an additional 210,100 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,401,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,571,000 after purchasing an additional 187,467 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,017,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of CDW by 4,571.3% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 136,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 133,756 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CDW news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 6,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $532,901.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,364,687.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $216,074.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,056.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,252 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,866 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CDW from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $89.75 on Tuesday. CDW has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $92.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 70.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

