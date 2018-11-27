Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,142 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of EPAM Systems worth $62,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,405,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,035,000 after buying an additional 110,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $303,195,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,075,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,729,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 643,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,992,000 after acquiring an additional 216,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 595,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,953,000 after acquiring an additional 105,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $124.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. EPAM Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.19.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.97 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 19.19%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $2,859,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

