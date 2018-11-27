Babcock International Group (BAB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Babcock International Group (LON: BAB):

11/22/2018 – Babcock International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 998 ($13.04) to GBX 981 ($12.82). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Babcock International Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/21/2018 – Babcock International Group is now covered by analysts at Liberum Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Babcock International Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 760 ($9.93) price target on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Babcock International Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Babcock International Group was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.07).

11/2/2018 – Babcock International Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/16/2018 – Babcock International Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on the stock.

10/11/2018 – Babcock International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,365 ($17.84) to GBX 998 ($13.04). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – Babcock International Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

10/8/2018 – Babcock International Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of LON:BAB traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 571 ($7.46). 1,283,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. Babcock International Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 604 ($7.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46).

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 39.90 ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 39.10 ($0.51) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Myles Lee purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.20) per share, for a total transaction of £41,325 ($53,998.43).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

