Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) shares were down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $25.17. Approximately 1,084,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 864,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZUL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Get Azul alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of -1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Azul (AZUL) Stock Price Down 8.5%” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/azul-azul-stock-price-down-8-5.html.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Azul by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,907,000 after buying an additional 8,270,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Azul by 440.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,542,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,180,000 after buying an additional 6,146,415 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Azul by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,688,000 after buying an additional 253,415 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Azul by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,796,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,538,000 after buying an additional 237,010 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Azul by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,846,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,563,000 after buying an additional 1,621,850 shares during the period. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.