Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms acquired 533,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,533,332 shares of company stock worth $22,999,980 over the last three months.

There is no company description available for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc

