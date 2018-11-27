Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Position Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 53.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,695 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Axis Capital by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Axis Capital by 1,144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 19,243 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Axis Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Axis Capital by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.27. Axis Capital had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $919.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.35) EPS. Axis Capital’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

