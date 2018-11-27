Axa Sells 111,500 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)

Axa trimmed its position in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 111,500 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.20% of Nuance Communications worth $9,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nuance Communications news, insider Daniel David Tempesta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,992.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 8,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $136,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 428,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,988,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,700 shares of company stock worth $1,526,658 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $536.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NUAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Standpoint Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Nuance Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to capture and document patient care on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions that ensure patient health information; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

