Axa Reduces Position in Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Axa lessened its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 24.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,216 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,251,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,074,000 after buying an additional 45,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,225,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,354,000 after purchasing an additional 112,196 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,170,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,060,000 after purchasing an additional 181,449 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 954,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,180,000 after purchasing an additional 110,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $382.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $370.79 and a 12 month high of $481.48.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($2.92). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $2.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $9.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. BidaskClub downgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $520.00 target price on Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinix from $526.00 to $521.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on Equinix to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.28.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.38, for a total value of $557,168.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yau Tat Lee sold 2,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.86, for a total value of $1,068,945.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,400.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

