Axa Acquires Shares of 142,178 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

Axa acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 142,178 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,401,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 16,527 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,106 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

In related news, insider William Wheaton sold 3,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $281,325.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,798.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $82,686.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,097.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 64,545 shares of company stock worth $4,567,902. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.39 and a 52-week high of $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $669.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

