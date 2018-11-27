Aviva PLC Has $83.74 Million Position in Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 153.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,017 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $83,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 64.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 16.7% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Equinix by 126.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 96,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,544,000 after purchasing an additional 53,898 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC boosted its position in Equinix by 14.9% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 6.7% during the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 50,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equinix from $494.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $520.00 price objective on Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinix from $526.00 to $521.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on Equinix to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $501.28.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.38, for a total value of $557,168.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Yau Tat Lee sold 2,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.86, for a total value of $1,068,945.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,400.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $382.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $370.79 and a 52 week high of $481.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($2.92). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $2.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $9.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

