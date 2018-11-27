Aviva PLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 334,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $57,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 85,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $157.89 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $149.68 and a one year high of $174.73.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/aviva-plc-grows-holdings-in-ishares-russell-3000-etf-iwv.html.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.