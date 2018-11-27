Aviva PLC Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of BlackRock worth $48,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 7,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $418.49 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.31 and a 1 year high of $594.52. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $0.59. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $3.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $549.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BlackRock to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $607.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $575.00 to $565.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.31.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $395.21 per share, for a total transaction of $790,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,057.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/aviva-plc-cuts-position-in-blackrock-inc-blk.html.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.