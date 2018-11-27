Autonio (NIO) Trading Down 21.8% Over Last 7 Days

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $77,946.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Exrates and IDEX. Over the last week, Autonio has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.02354038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00128652 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00188516 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.82 or 0.08508941 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 220,466,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,820,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates, Ethfinex, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

