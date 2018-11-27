Authorship (ATS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $54,700.00

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Authorship has a total market capitalization of $54,700.00 and approximately $358.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Authorship token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. In the last week, Authorship has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00025482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.02197477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00130088 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00191631 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.52 or 0.08590270 BTC.

About Authorship

Authorship launched on August 1st, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,971,428 tokens. Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Authorship is authorship.com

Authorship Token Trading

Authorship can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Authorship directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Authorship should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Authorship using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

