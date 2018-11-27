Aurubis (NDA) PT Set at €53.00 by Nord/LB

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €53.00 ($61.63) price target by Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.11 ($78.03).

Get Aurubis alerts:

Shares of NDA traded down €2.17 ($2.52) on Tuesday, reaching €43.65 ($50.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €56.64 ($65.86) and a 12-month high of €86.80 ($100.93).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.