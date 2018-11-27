Aurubis (NDA) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NDA. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Baader Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurubis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €69.68 ($81.02).

Aurubis stock opened at €45.82 ($53.28) on Monday. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €56.64 ($65.86) and a fifty-two week high of €86.80 ($100.93).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

