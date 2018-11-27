Atrion Co. (ATRI) Given $300.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $300.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Atrion an industry rank of 95 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Atrion alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $751.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.56. Atrion has a 12-month low of $516.85 and a 12-month high of $751.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in Atrion during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,700,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 21.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 198.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 11.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 5.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 135,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atrion (ATRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.