Atonomi (ATMI) Price Tops $0.0019

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded up 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Atonomi token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Ethfinex and IDEX. In the last seven days, Atonomi has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. Atonomi has a market cap of $963,350.00 and $18,897.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atonomi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.02652357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00127860 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00186743 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.54 or 0.08602298 BTC.

Atonomi Profile

Atonomi’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,866,762 tokens. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Ethfinex, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atonomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atonomi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.