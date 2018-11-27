Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 30,260 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,260 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 0.58% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $111,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $258,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 45,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 43.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,801,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,992,000 after purchasing an additional 541,444 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 359,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,267,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 36.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 209,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,621,000 after purchasing an additional 55,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock opened at $110.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $93.76 and a 1-year high of $120.81.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $470.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 43.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

