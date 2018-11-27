Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $151.56 Million Holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 124.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,819,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009,194 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $151,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of CHH stock opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a twelve month low of $69.06 and a twelve month high of $85.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.69 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on Choice Hotels International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 35,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,910,365.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,484,870.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $430,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,317 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/atlanta-capital-management-co-l-l-c-has-151-56-million-holdings-in-choice-hotels-international-inc-chh.html.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.