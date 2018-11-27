Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Acquires 8,327 Shares of Corelogic Inc (CLGX)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,437,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $71,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 16.9% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 610,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic in the second quarter valued at $115,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corelogic news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 16,700 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $835,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,917,047.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Dorman sold 8,723 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $346,652.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,903 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLGX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

NYSE CLGX opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. Corelogic Inc has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $55.79.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $451.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.84 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corelogic Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

