Ativo Capital Management LLC Invests $2.51 Million in HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 35,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,523,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,459,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,301,000 after buying an additional 98,605 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 223,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,308,000 after buying an additional 51,931 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 37,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 22,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 38,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 29,504 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HFC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

NYSE HFC opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.32. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.90%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

