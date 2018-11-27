Ativo Capital Management LLC Buys 3,872 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises about 1.2% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter worth about $120,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth about $140,000. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $186.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

