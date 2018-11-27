Atento (ATTO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.02

Shares of Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 4334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATTO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Atento from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atento from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Atento in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Get Atento alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $399.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atento by 13.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 75,074 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Atento by 108.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,574 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atento in the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atento by 26.4% in the third quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 322,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atento by 0.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/atento-atto-sets-new-52-week-low-at-5-02.html.

About Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.