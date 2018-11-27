Asure Software (ASUR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.40

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 14154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASUR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Asure Software from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Asure Software from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $90.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Asure Software Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Asure Software by 23.9% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Asure Software by 31.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Asure Software by 25.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 54,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Asure Software by 12.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asure Software in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

