Assicurazioni Generali (G) Given a €16.70 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €16.70 ($19.42) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on G. Barclays set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.80 ($23.02) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.61 ($19.32).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a fifty-two week high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.