ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,081,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 14.75% of ArQule worth $91,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ArQule by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArQule by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArQule in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ArQule in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of ArQule in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ArQule currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

ARQL stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.63. ArQule, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArQule, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

