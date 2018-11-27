Argus Raises Deere & Company (DE) Price Target to $166.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Argus to $166.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DE. Cfra set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $231.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.84. The stock had a trading volume of 87,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,304. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $175.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,780,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $138,797,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 532.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 832,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,190,000 after purchasing an additional 700,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 56.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,874,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,850,000 after purchasing an additional 674,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 86.4% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,359,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,068,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

