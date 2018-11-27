ArcticCoin Price Tops $0.0422 on Top Exchanges (ARC)

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 27th. One ArcticCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. ArcticCoin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $1,846.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ArcticCoin has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ArcticCoin Profile

ArcticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,759,842 coins. ArcticCoin’s official website is arcticcoin.org . ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ArcticCoin

ArcticCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArcticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArcticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

